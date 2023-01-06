Pilot Dies, 1 Injured After Plane Crashes Into Temple In Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa During Training

The plane crashed into the temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa during training. (Image: ANI)

A PILOT died while another was injured after a plane they were flying in crashed into a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district during training, the police said on Friday.

The incident took around 11.30 pm on Thursday, three km away from Chorhatta airstrip after hitting the dome of a temple and a tree while on a training sortie, said Chorhatta police station in-charge J P Patel, PTI quoted.

"The plane collided with a temple during training, one pilot has died, and the other is injured and is being treated at Sanjay Gandhi Medical College," Rewa SP Navneet Bhasin told ANI.

Captain Vishal Yadav (30) was killed in the crash while trainee pilot Anshul Yadav suffered injuries and was admitted to the government-run Sanjay Gandhi Medical College Hospital, the official said.

A team of police personnel reached the spot. Prima facie, bad weather and fog condition prevailing in the area are being attributed as the reason for the crash.