'Plan To Orchestrate Confrontation': Congress Slams Veep Dhankar’s Remark On Parliament Vs Judiciary Debate

IN AN effort to boost the pace, the Congress on Friday alleged that the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's remarks about the judiciary were a part of a "game plan to orchestrate a confrontation" and highlighted comments made by his predecessor M Venkaiah Naidu in 2020 that the Constitution is supreme.

Earlier on Wednesday, Vice President Dhankar said that "one-upmanship and public posturing" from judicial platforms is not good, and these institutions must know how to conduct themselves. His comments come after the remarks of the top court on the issue of the collegium system.

Congress' general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, tweeted, "Mr Chidambaram has pointedly countered the Vice President’s assault on the judiciary by saying the Constitution and not Parliament is supreme. Just a year ago, Mr Dhankar’s predecessor Venkaiah Naidu-garu had said exactly what Chidambaram has."

The veteran Congress leader also tagged an official release of the former president Naidu's remakrs in Kevadia,Gujarat, in November 2020 at the inagural sesion of the 80th All India Conference of Presiding Officers.

In his remarks, Naidu claimed that none of the three organs—the legislature, the executive, and the judiciary—can claim to be supreme. He claimed that the Constitution is supreme and all three organs are bound to work within their respective domains as defined in the Constitution.

Ramesh, on being asked about Dhankar's comments at a press conference on Friday, said, "this is clearly an orchestration of a confrontation between the judiciary and the government. Different voices are being raised. It is one thing to have a committed judiciary, but if the objective is to have a captured judiciary, then I think democracy is under threat." "So, this is part of a game plan to orchestrate a confrontation," he alleged, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Congress leader, noting that this year would be the 50th anniversary of the Keshavananda Bharati Verdict, said that if there is one judgement that every political party has upheld, it is this one.

"I have heard Atal Bihari Vajpayee speak in favour of the Kesavananda Bharati verdict, I have seen Mr (L K) Advani speak in its favour and of course I have heard Arun Jaitley speak multiple times on how the Kesavnanda Bharati case is a milestone," he said.

"On the soon-to-be 50th anniversary of the Kesavananda Bharati judgement…no less a man than the Vice president, one constitutional functionary is attacking another constitutional institution, it is an extraordinary situation," Ramesh said, as quoted by news agency PTI.