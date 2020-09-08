The Indian Army said that it were the PLA troops who fired shots in an attemto to "to intimidate own troops".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Army on Tuesday categorically refuted China's claims of firing of shots by the Indian soldiers at the Line of Actual Control where the Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in stand-off for over three months.

The Army said that it were the PLA troops who fired shots in an attemto to "to intimidate own troops", adding that the Indian soldiers exercised constraint and did not cross the de facto border with China.

"While India is committed to disengagement and de-escalating situation on the LAC, China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate. At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing," the Indian Army said in a statement.

"In the instant case on 07 September, it was China's PLA troops who were attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops. However, despite the grave provocation, own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner," it added.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta