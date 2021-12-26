Lucknow/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Perfume businessman Piyush Jain who had reportedly stashed over Rs 200 Crore at his premises in Kannauj, Kanpur and Mumbai, was arrested by GST Intelligence Unit on charges of tax evasion. Jain has been booked under Section 69 of the Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) Act.

The Income Tax (IT) department, along with CBIC and GST Intellegence unit, raided the premises owned by Piyush Jain in Kanpur, Kannauj, and Mumbai on Thursday.

During the raid on his residence in Kanpur, officials reportedly recovered cash worth over Rs 150 crore in addition to gold and silver amounting to an overall recovery of nearly Rs 257 crore.

Biggest haul ever: Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC)



Vivek Johri, the Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) had said earlier on Friday that the cash recovery of approximately Rs 150 crores from searches in Kanpur at several locations related to Trimurti Fragrance is the "biggest haul ever".

"We got the information that Trimurti Fragrances was working without an invoice or tax payment. We searched their three entities and recovered approximately Rs 150 crore cash. This is the biggest recovery ever in the history of CBIC," Jauhri was quoted as saying by ANI.

Further detailing upon the raids conducted, Johri said, "Ahemdabad unit of DGGI received intelligence that pan masala and G company Trimurti Fragrance, manufacturers of a branded Gutkha, are transporting materials without any invoices and without paying taxes."

"DGGI Ahemdabad team started searches on the manufacturer of Pan Masala and their supplier. A transporter and a fragrance company of Unnao were also searched as they were providers of fragrance to the pan masala company," he added.

Piyush Jain has links with Samajwadi Party: Yogi Adityanath

Speaking at an election rally in Prayagraj on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath alleged that Piyush Jain has links with the Samajwadi Party.

"For the past two-three days, continuous raids are being conducted on the premises of a person belonging to the SP. Rupees 257 crore in cash and several kilograms of gold and silver was recovered," the chief minister said.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma