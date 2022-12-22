Piyush Goyal Withdraws Remark On 'Bihar' After Huge Backlash: 'Didn't Intend To Hurt Anyone'

After Piyush Goyal made a remark on Bihar while MP Manoj Jha was speaking, a controversy erupted. Now Goyal has taken his comment back.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday withdrew his controversial comments on Bihar after state leaders demanded his apology over the comments. The row erupted after Piyush Goyal interrupted RJD MP Manoj Jha's speech on inflation during the Rajya Sabha proceedings on Wednesday and said that "they would make the whole country Bihar". The comments provoked protests in parliament by Bihar MPs who raised slogans demanding his apology.

The Union Minister for Commerce and Industry while heckling Manoja Jha, said, "Inka bas chale to desh ko Bihar bana dein". Jha did not waste a minute raising objections against Goyal’s remarks. "Sir, this is an insult to Bihar. Piyush ji, with folded hands I urge you, say whatever you want to about me, but please don't comment on Bihar," he said in response.

RJD’s intellectual face and professor at Delhi University raised the pitch even higher today saying, “Piyush Goyal should apologize for his remark on Bihar. If he doesn't, we'll consider it PM Modi's attempt to insult people of Bihar on directions of BJP chief”.

As Bihar MPs pressed for his apology Piyush Goyal put out a clarification this morning. "Let me clarify that I had absolutely no intention of insulting either Bihar or the people of Bihar. If it has hurt anyone's sentiment, I immediately withdraw that statement," he said.

Several MPs from Bihar accused the Commerce Minister of demeaning the state by using it as a disparaging term. "Piyush Goyal, apologise. We will not tolerate the insult of Bihar," MPs shouted as they were protesting at parliament this morning.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav also shared the clip of the exchange between Jha and Goyal. "Look at the insult of Bihar and Biharis by an unwise and arrogant (vivekheen aur ahankari) Union minister. Projects worth ? 2.5 lakh crore were taken away from his home state Maharashtra to Gujarat and he could not utter a word. This shows his standing," Tejashwi Yadav Tweeted.

देखिए,कैसे एक विवेकहीन व अहंकारी केंद्रीय भाजपाई मंत्री सदन के अंदर बिहार और बिहारियों का अपमान कर रहे है?



इनके गृह राज्य महाराष्ट्र से 2.5लाख करोड़ के प्रोजेक्ट्स गुजरात चले गए लेकिन बेचारे चूँ तक नहीं कर सके,यही इनकी हैसियत है।



बिहार BJP के नाकारा सांसदों ने जमीर बेच दिया है। pic.twitter.com/vPqozVUu1l — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) December 21, 2022

Manoj Jha has written to Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, to demand an apology from the Minister and urge him to remove the comment. He said, that the comment was uncalled for and smacked of "elitism".

Jha said Goyal had been insensitive in making such a comment towards Bihar and alleged that the people of Bihar were "always treated like second class citizens". "I request you to expunge his statement and take necessary steps so that no other state in the country is subjected to such treatment by the Union Government," Jha wrote.

(With agency inputs)