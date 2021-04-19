The whole incident was caught on the railway station's CCTV camera. The footage of the same was shared by Railway minister Piyush Goyal on his Twitter account. Read on to know how he appreciated the man.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: There must be a hundred times you must have watched a hero save people from a disaster on TV or films but there are a very few incidents of such acts of bravery in real life. And one such thing happened recently when a man saved a child's life from an approaching train.

Yes, the incident is of Mumbai's Vangani Railway Station where a child was walking on the platform and accidentally fell on the railway track. Coincidentally, there was a train which was approaching the platform in high speed. Seeing the little boy getting paranoid, people present there started running towards him, but a railwayman named Mayur Shelke reached the place of the incident on time and jumped on the tracks to save the boy. He picked up the boy and made him reach the platform after which he too jumped on the platform to save himself before the train arrived.

The whole incident was caught on the railway station's CCTV camera. The footage of the same was shared by Railway minister Piyush Goyal on his Twitter account. The Union Minister took to his official social media handle to not just drop the video, but also praise Mayur Shelke's courageous act that he risked his own life to save the little child.

Appreciating the railwayman, he wrote, "Very proud of Mayur Shelke, Railwayman from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai who has done an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life & saved a child's life."

Very proud of Mayur Shelke, Railwayman from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai who has done an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life & saved a child's life. pic.twitter.com/0lsHkt4v7M — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 19, 2021

As soon as the video caught the public eye, netizens from all over started lauding Shelke's bravery. One user wrote, "Yes, The person came from behind on the tracks saved the guy", meanwhile, many also commented questing the irresponsible behaviour of the station authorities and child's guardian in the video.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal