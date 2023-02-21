'Why Is Divorce Criminal Offence For Muslims Alone': Pinarayi Vijayan Slams BJP Over Triple Talaq

KERALA Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan slammed the BJP over the Triple Talaq law. He questioned the singling out of Muslims for the practice of instant divorce when “divorces happen in all religions”. He also slammed the Jammat-E-Islami over its meeting with the Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh.

"While divorces take place in all religions, it is ony the Triple Talaq that was criminalised (through the law). Why is it a criminal offence for Muslims alone? All other divorce cases are seen as civil matter in court. However, if it's a case of divorce between a Muslim couple, then that person (husband) can be sent to jail (for pronouncing Triple Talaq to his spouse)," the Kerala CM was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. CM Vijayan was inaugurating the ruling CPM's march, 'Janakeeya Prathirodha Jadha', in Kasaragod on Monday.

He also raked the issue of Citizenship Amendment Act to attack the saffron camp. CAA is a law passed by the Parliament in 2019 that seeks to give citizenship to refugees coming from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh but only those who are not Muslim.

"The Centre used religion to decide citizenship through the Citizenship Amendment Act. We have already cleared our stand on it. We won't implement it here at any cost," Vijayan assured.

The Bharatiya Janata Party was not the only one to come under fire from Vijayan. The veteran communist leader also trained his guns at Jamaat-E-Islami. Jamaat-E-Islami’s General Secretary Arif Alvi had recently revealed that the organisation had held talks with the RSS over “mob lynching and suppression of the marginalised sections in many parts of the country”.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan had asked who had given Jamaat-E-Islami the exclusive authority to represent Muslims. He further said Jamaat’s policy positions do not reflect the stand of “other Muslim groups”.

"For whom did Jamaat e Islami hold talks with the RSS? It could not have been for the minority community as the majority in our country is of a secular bent of mind and can see the communal agenda of the RSS. The stand taken by the Jamaat e Islami is not the position of other Muslim groups," he claimed.

He also expressed his disappointment over alleged attempts to punish people on the basis of their faiths.

"People from different religious backgrounds have come here for the conference. Can we use a different mode of punishment for each person? For a person following a certain religion, there's one law and for another, there is another law. Can we say that we got our citizenship because we were born to a particular religion?" Vijayan questioned.

CM Vijayan did not leave the state’s principal opposition party - Congress - off the hook. He claimed that a section of the Congress has conservative leanings and is soft on the RSS while some members of the Indian Union Muslim League had eagerly brokered an alliance with the Welfare Party. Welfare Party is considered to be a conservative minority organisation.

(With agency inputs)