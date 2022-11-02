Pilot Launches Fresh Salvo At Gehlot, Questions PM Modi's Praises, Seeks Action In Indiscipline Case

Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday took an indirect jibe at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as he raised suspicions over praises heaped on him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat. Pilot also expressed confidence in party leadership that it would take action against the indiscipline witnessed during Congress presidential polls.

"The praises heaped by Prime Minister Narendra Modi (on Ashok Gehlot) is a very interesting development. The same way, he had praised Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament. We all saw what happened after that. I believe it is a very interesting development and should not be taken lightly," he told reporters.

On Tuesday, PM Modi and Gehlot shared a stage in Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan. "...When PM Modi goes abroad, he receives great honour. Because he is PM of the nation of Gandhi, where democracy is deep-rooted. When the world realises this, they feel proud that the PM of that country is coming to them," said Gehlot.

Meanwhile, PM Modi spoke highly of Gehlot as he recalled his days as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. "Ashok ji (Gehlot) and I had worked together as CMs. He was the most senior in our lot of CMs. Ashok ji is still one of the senior-most CMs among those who are sitting on the stage right now," he said.

Rajasthan Congress had witnessed high-drama as senior leader Ashok Gehlot, being considered for the top post, had allegedly attempted to chose his successor in the state. Gehlot had been accused of trying to prevent Pilot's rise to the chief ministerial role.

Referring to one of the instance of indiscipline by Gehlot, Pilot said, "On September 25, a CLP meet was called, but then it could not be held. The chief minister, himself, felt sorry about and sought forgiveness from the party and former president Sonia Gandhi," he said.

"Party observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Khare, who visited the state, took the matter seriously. Based on their observation, the AICC considered it an issue of indiscipline, and three people were served notice."

Pilot said Congress is an old, disciplined party where the rules are the same for everyone. So, early action should be taken against the indiscipline, he said.

"I believe the Mallikarjun Kharge, who has become the party president, will take a decision soon," said Pilot.