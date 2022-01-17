New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The last rites of legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj, who breathed last late Sunday night, was performed today, January 17. He was laid to rest at Lodi Road crematorium in New Delhi amid the small crowd, including his family and friends, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Pt. Birju Maharaj was diagnosed with kidney disease, and for the past few days, he was put on dialysis. On late Sunday night, when he was playing with his family, his health deteriorated, and by the time his family rushed him to the hospital, he was declared dead. As he's been laid to rest, here we have brought you a few glimpses from the crematorium where his family his paid their last respect to the Kathak maestro. Check out below:

Soon after the news of Pandit Birju Maharaj passing away broke out, celebs and politicians poured in tributes on social media. Madhuri Dixit, who has worked with him twice in Bollywood, took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture along with a heartfelt note that read. "He was a legend but had a child like innocence. He was my guru but also my friend. He taught me the intricacies of dance and Abhinay but never failed to make me laugh at his funny anecdotes. He has left behind grieving fans and students but also left a legacy we will all carry forward. Thank you Maharajji for everything you taught me in dance along with humility, elegance and grace."

Ishaan Khatter also dropped a clip on his social media handle and wrote, "A life that cannot be summed up in words. Pt. Birju Maharaj’s life was a gift to the world. The energy he created with his art will live on forever. He is the root of which countless branches were born. Taa thaee tat - Om tat sat. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv