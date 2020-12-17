The ruling came as the court quashed a rape case filed by a woman who off and on had a physical relationship with a man for months.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi High Court on Thursday observed that s*x on promise of marriage doesn’t constitute rape if the woman continues to have consensual physical intimacy over a long period of time, reported Times of India.

“A promise of marriage cannot be held as an inducement for engaging in s*x over a protracted and indefinite period of time,” Justice Vibhu Bakhru said.

The court said, "In certain cases, a promise of marriage may induce a party to agree to establish sexual relations, even though the party does not desire to consent to the same. Such inducements in a given moment may elicit consent, even though the concerned party may want to say no."

"Only in such cases a false promise to marry with the intention to exploit the other party may vitiate consent, and, thus, constitute an offence of rape under Indian Penal Code section 375," it added.

Times of India further quoted Justice Bakhru observing that when there is a continuing intimate relationship, “which also involves engaging in sexual activity over a significant period of time,” the same cannot be seen as “involuntary ans secured not by affection but only on the lure of marriage.”

The high court upheld the trial court order acquitting the man of rape charge. The woman had alleged that the man had cheated her and established repeated physical relation by making a false promise of marriage and had left her for another woman.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta