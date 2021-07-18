"The VC accepted the request by Siddiqui’s family to bury his body at the Jamia graveyard which is otherwise used exclusively for bodies of university employees, their spouses, and minor child," PRO Ahmed Azeem said, as reported by Indian Express.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who lost his life during an ambush by the Taliban in Afghanistan, will be buried at the graveyard of the Jamia Millia Islamia. He was an alumnus of the university.

"The VC accepted the request by Siddiqui’s family to bury his body at the Jamia graveyard which is otherwise used exclusively for bodies of university employees, their spouses, and minor child," PRO Ahmed Azeem said, as reported by Indian Express.

The Jamia Teachers' Association (JTA) expressed their heartfelt - condolences at the photo journalist's death. Meanwhile, the Officiating Director of AJK MCRC said, "Danish was one of the brightest stars in our hall of fame and a proactive alumnus who kept returning to his alma mater to share with students his work and experiences. We will miss him deeply but are determined to keep his memory alive."

The Reuter's photojournalist completed his master's from Jamia Milia Islamia from 2005-2007. His father Akhtar Siddiqui was the Dean of Faculty of Education in JMI.

While travelling with the Afghan forces in the Kandahar region near the Pakistan border, an attack was carried by the Taliban which became the reason for his death. Danish is India's first journalist who had been awarded by Pulitzer Prize award for Feature Photography.

Professor Sabeena Gadihoke said that the picture clicked by Danish were hard-hitting however he always made sure that the dignity of the subject in the frame should not be compromised. "Danish had the unique ability to bestow a journalistic picture with empathy and to give dignity and grace to his subjects," she added.

While receiving the Distinguished Alumni Award by MCRC in 2018, Danish described how being a photojournalist gives an honour as well as bring responsibility to bear witness for those people who are not able to make themselves understand in the society. He wished to make a difference for the better through his photos.

