New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: To curb the menace of vishing in the country, which is a practice of making fake phone calls to people by scamsters seeking their bank account details and other important information, the Centre on Monday said that it is planning a crackdown on this practice of duping people. According to the statement by the communication ministry, a new Data Intelligence Unit will come into force which will help people to coordinate between the law enforcement agencies, banks, and service providers.

“The DIU will coordinate with various LEAs (Law Enforcement Agencies), financial institutions, and telecom service providers in investigating any fraudulent activity involving telecom resources,” the statement read.

The Union Minister for Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad held a meeting on Monday in which he addressed the consumer complaints that ranged from fraud texts, calls, and fraud duping e-mails through Vishing. The cases of Vishing have been dominantly reported from Jharkhand's Jamtara and Haryana's Mewat.

The Telecom Minister also directed the senior Ministry officials to meet all the telecom service providers and ask them to ensure strict compliance of the directives issues with respect to UCC.

Last year, a web-series was also released on Netflix which showed the real side of the digital crime den in Jharkhand's small district. The series was based on the true incidents about how the young boys of that particular district were involved in the business of phishing. The series is helmed by Soumendra Padhi who made his directorial debut on the digital platform with Jamtara.

The caller service application Truecaller in its Insights report said that India is one of the hardest-hit countries by fraud calls and text messages. The report further stated that Indians were among the people of twenty countries that holds the ninth spot in being the most affected with approximately 17 spam calls per month last year.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma