Pharmexcil Suspends Marion Biotech’s Membership, Says 'Uzbek Child Deaths Brought Bad Name To India’

AMID the ongoing row over the alleged deaths of 18 children in Uzbekistan caused by cough syrups sold by Marion Biotech Pvt. Ltd., the Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexcil) on Friday suspended the membership of the pharmaceutical company with immediate effect. This decision was taken after the company failed to reply to the council on the report on children's deaths. The company's suspension means that it will no longer be eligible for incentives under the Market Access Initiative Scheme.

Pharmexcil stated in a letter to Marion Biotech that the firm's alleged supply of substandard medicines resulted in the deaths of 18 children, brought ill repute to the Indian pharmaceutical industry, and may impact international agencies' trust in Indian pharmaceutical exports.

"Alleged supply of substandard medicines by your company led to the death of 18 children brought bad reputation to the Indian pharma industry and is also likely to have an impact on the trust of international agencies on Indian pharma exports," Uday Bhaskar, director general at Pharmexcil said, as quoted by News 18 website.

Pharmexcil has also informed the company that the apex export-import agency of Uzbekistan has taken the matter seriously.

"It is understood that UzPharmAgency (Agency on Development of Pharmaceutical industries), which has been entrusted to take control of the situation, has taken serious cognizance of the matter. The embassy officials were informed by the UzPharmAgency about the "presence of Ethylene Glycol in the composition of the batch of drugs to the level of 300 times of what is normally permitted as per the medical regulations. The correct drug in the composition was to be Propylene Glycol," the letter from DG, Pharmexcil, to Marion Biotech said, as quoted by the Firstpost website.

The Health Ministry of Uzbekistan said that the preliminary laboratory studies have shown that this series of Doc-1 Max syrup contained ethylene glycol.

"To date, 18 out of 21 children with acute respiratory disease have died as a result of taking Doc-1 Max syrup manufactured by the Indian company Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd," the Uzbekistan Health Ministry said in a statement as quoted by IANS.