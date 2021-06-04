Pfizer vs Moderna vs J&J COVID Vaccine: Scroll down to read about the efficacy, expected prize and possible side effects of the three foreign coronavirus vaccines.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India is in the final phase of discussions with the US vaccine manufacturers – Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson – on the import of their COVID-19 vaccines to India.

“We are part of the discussion with major vaccine manufacturers about sourcing and manufacturing their vaccines locally. We have also helped to expedite the introduction of Sputnik-V vaccines,” Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla categorically said on Thursday.

Moderna, Pfizer, J&J – Doses and efficacy

Moderna – The vaccine requires two doses to be fully effective, with the second dose supposed to be inoculated four weeks after the first one (same as Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN). According to the US Center for Disease Control, the vaccine has over 50.8 per cent effectiveness two weeks after taking the first dose, with total vaccine efficacy going as high as 94.1 per cent after the two doses.

Pfizer-BioNTech - Also a two-dose vaccine, with the second dose of the vaccine supposed to be given three weeks after the first one. According to a study published in Lancet in 2021, Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine efficacy can go as high as 85 per cent even with a single dose. After two doses, the vaccine efficacy is reported to be up to 97 per cent.

Johnson & Johnson - Currently the only single-dose COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in parts of the world, the overall efficacy of J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine has been dotted at 66 per cent in a clinical trial involving 40,000 people from all over the world.

Moderna, Pfizer, J&J – Expected vaccine price in India

The expected prices of these vaccines are yet to be revealed by the companies involved. However, on the procurement front, Mumbai-headquartered Cipla has nearly committed Rs 1 billion as an advance to the vaccine manufacturer Moderna for 5 Crore doses in 2022.

Moderna, Pfizer, J&J COVID-19 vaccine – Possible side-effects

Moderna - According to the factsheet presented to the US Food and Drug Administration, the side-effects of the Moderna vaccine are as follows: headache (64.7 per cent), muscle pain (61.5 per cent), joint pain (46.4 per cent), chills (45.4 per cent), nausea and vomiting (23 per cent) and fever (15.5 per cent).

Pfizer-BioNTech – According to the US Centre for Drug Control (CDC), the most common side effect after taking the first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine shot remains redness, swelling and itching at the spot of inoculation in the arm. Whereas other side-effects involve tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea.

However, in countries where the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine has been put into use en masse, other side effects, such as inflammation of heart muscles have been reported, although in the 'rarest of rare' category. Lately, the Israeli Health Ministry said on Tuesday that there is a ‘probable link’ between the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine and dozens of cases of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle, in males under 30.

Johnson & Johnson - Other than common side effects such as headache, fever, fatigue, muscle aches, nausea and irritation at the spot of inoculation, J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine has reported rare cases of blood clots among individuals with low blood platelet counts.

