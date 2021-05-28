New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The central government on Thursday said that it has been pursuing Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson and Moderna since mid-2020 for the earliest possible imports. However, due to a limited supply and first preference to the country of origin, the process of procuring foreign Covid-19 vaccines is delayed. Nevertheless, Russia’s Sputnik V has already arrived in India.

Here’s all you need to know about the arrival of these vaccines in India

Pfizer

US pharma giant Pfizer is expected to be available in India by July, the central government said on Thursday. Dr Vinod Paul member (Health) of the NITI Aayog and Chairman of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for covid-19 (NEGVAC) told the media that the government is engaged with Pfizer. The pharma has indicated the availability of a certain volume of vaccines in the coming months, possibly in July.

"We are looking at what their expectations are from the government and they are looking at what our expectations are from them. That's the process in which this will move. Because they will have to come to India and apply for licensure in India, that's one path and there are imperatives of cold chain and supply," said Dr Paul.



Moderna

Moderna is expected to launch a single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in India by next year, according to a PTI report. The pharma is in talks with Cipla and other Indian firms regarding vaccine production and distribution in India. Moderna had already cleared to the Indian authorities that it does not have surplus vaccines to start the supply this year. However, by the next year (2022) 5 crore doses of the Moderna vaccines could be available in India. Cipla who is interested in procuring Moderna vaccines has "requested confirmation from the central government in respect of stability in regulatory requirements/policy regime".

Also Read -- Covishield vs Sputnik V vs Covaxin; know price, efficiency and side effects of 3 vaccines available in India

Johnson and Johnson

According to a PTI report, Johnson and Johnson is not likely to export its vaccines to other countries in the near future. However, India working on securing its Covid-19 vaccines in the Indian market. One million doses of the J&J vaccine will be manufactured in India in collaboration with Hyderabad's Biological E under the Quad Vaccine Partnership, although these will not be available for the domestic market. The Indian government is working on procuring a part of these vaccines.

Sputnik V

Sputnik V - third Covid-19 vaccine to be approved in India - will be available in the country from the second week of June according to Apollo Hospitals Group. In a statement to the media Executive Vice-chairperson Shobana Kamineni of the Apollo Group of Hospitals talked about administering about 20 million Covid-19 vaccines by September.

"It has completed 10 lakh vaccinations across 80 locations in the country and is on track to complete two crore jabs by September," added Kamineni.



Meanwhile, Sputnik Light - a single-dose Covid-19 vaccine - is up for approval in a few weeks. It could be the first single-dose Covid-19 vaccine approved in India.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha