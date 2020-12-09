Pfizer covid-19 vaccine side effects: The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said that the warning applies to those who have had reactions to food, medicines or vaccines.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The regulators in the UK have warned people with a history of significant allergic reactions against having the Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 jab, according to local media reports. The warning came after two NHS workers, who were administered the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, had allergic reactions on Tuesday. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said that the warning applies to those who have had reactions to food, medicines or vaccines.

Meanwhile, both the NHS workers who had allergic reactions after taking the Pfizer covid-19 jab were given treatment and doing fine now. According to a BBC report, the NHS workers have had an anaphylactoid reaction, symptoms of which includes a skin rash, breathlessness and sometimes low blood pressure.

They both have a history of serious allergic reactions and even carry adrenaline pens with them all the time.

Britain became the first Western country to authorise the emergency use of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. The country rolled out a massive vaccination drive and thousands of people were administered the coronavirus vaccine in hospitals and clinics on the first day on Tuesday.

A 90-year-old grandmother from Britain, Margaret Keenan, was the world's first person to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine outside of a trial. Keenan was administered the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine dose at a local hospital in Coventry, central England on Tuesday at 0631 GMT.

Keenan, nicknamed maggie, has a daughter, a son and four grandchildren. She worked as a jewelry shop assistant before retiring four years ago.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hailed the beginning of vaccination a "huge step forward" in the country's fight against coronavirus. Tuesday has been dubbed as "V-Day" or Vaccine Day in the UK.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma