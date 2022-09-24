PFI Workers Raise 'Pakistan Zindabad' Slogans After Arrest In NIA's Pan-India Crackdown 'Operation Octopus'

The raids were carried out in connection with five cases registered by the NIA in response to "continued inputs and evidence" that PFI leaders were involved in terrorism funding and terrorist activities.

By Shivam Shandilya
Sat, 24 Sep 2022 11:47 AM IST
'PAKISTAN ZINDABAD' slogans were heard outside the District Collector's office in Pune City yesterday, where PFI cadres gathered to protest the recent ED-CBI-Police raids on their organisation. Police detained some cadres, who were arrested this morning, reports news agency ANI.

The joint teams of the National Investigative Agency (NIA) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested over 106 PFI members in multiple raids across several states on September 22.

The LARGEST-ever crackdown against Popular Front of India (PFI) members in 15 states was code-named "Operation Octopus," reports news agency ANI.

 

The raids were carried out in connection with five cases registered by the NIA in response to "continued inputs and evidence" that PFI leaders were involved in terrorism funding and terrorist activities. They were also involved in organising training camps and armed training, as well as radicalising people to join banned organisations.

The states where the raids were conducted included Andhra Pradesh (4 places), Telangana (1), Delhi (19), Kerala (11), Karnataka (8), Tamil Nadu (3), Uttar Pradesh (1), Rajasthan (2), Hyderabad (5), Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar, and Manipur.

Over the last few years, a large number of criminal cases have been filed in various states against the PFI and its leaders and members for their involvement in numerous violent acts.
The PFI called for a 12-hour shutdown in Kerala on Friday, which turned violent in some areas. Stone-pelting was witnessed in a number of locations, including the RSS office in Mattannur, Kannur. Two police officers were also injured in the Kollam incident.

The Kerala High Court initiated a suo motu case against PFI leaders who called for a state-wide strike in response to the NIA's arrest of its members.

Notably, according to a Kerala High Court order issued on January 7, 2019, no one in the state can call for a bandh without seven days' notice.

Taking cognizance of the situation, the court directed the police to take "adequate measures to prevent any damage or destruction to public or private property of the government or citizens who do not support the call for hartal."

Meanwhile, PFI has termed the allegations by the probe agency as baseless and solely aimed at creating an atmosphere of terror. They have also said that these attempts were made to "ban" PFI.

