PFI Hartal: Kerala HC Initiates Suo Motu Case Against Leaders As PFI's Strike Turns Violent, Cops Attacked

THE KERELA High Court on Friday initiated a suo motu case against the leaders of the Popular Front of India (PFI) for calling a one-day statewide bandh in Kerela. As per an order by the High Court of Kerala, nobody can call for a bandh in the state without permission.

PFI called for a shutdown in the state to protest the arrest of its members in the raids being conducted by the National Investigation Agency in many parts of the country. The protest called by the PFI turned violent on Friday, a day after the leaders of the organisation were arrested in a massive country-wide raid by the probe agency. The strike started at 6 a.m. and will continue for twelve hours.

Incidents of stone pelting and attacks on vehicles, including KSRTC buses, by protesters were reported from various places in the state.

In various other parts of the state, the roads were seen deserted this morning with a few people on them.

According to the police, stone-pelting incidents were reported at various places in the state.

Two police officers were attacked earlier today by the 'hartal' supporters at Pallimukku in the Kollam district.

The PFI state committee called the NIA's arrest of PFI national and state leaders "unjust" and "part of the state's atrocities."

"A hartal will be held in the state on September 23 (Friday) against the RSS-controlled fascist government's move to use central agencies to silence dissenting voices," it said.

Stone-pelting incidents have been reported throughout the state, according to police.

Two miscreants on a bike in Pallimukku, Kollam district, allegedly abused and hit police officers who attempted to stop them.

The injured police officers, Antony and Nikhil, have been admitted to the hospital. According to the police, the assailants' bike number has been noted and they will be apprehended shortly.

Earlier on Thursday, the PFI, while condemning the NIA and ED raids on its leaders, stated that it would "never surrender" and that the agency's claims are intended to "create an atmosphere of terror."

According to sources, 106 Popular Front of India (PFI) cadres were apprehended yesterday in a joint operation conducted by the National Investigation Agency, the Enforcement Directorate, and state police forces across 15 states and multiple locations across the country.

The searches were carried out in connection with five cases filed by the NIA in response to "continued inputs and evidence" that PFI leaders and cadres were involved in funding terrorism and terrorist activities; organising training camps for providing armed training; and radicalising people to join banned organisations.

Over the last few years, a large number of criminal cases have been filed in various states against the PFI and its leaders and members for their involvement in numerous violent acts.

Earlier on Thursday, workers from the PFI and SDPI protested the raids in Mangaluru, Karnataka, and were detained by state police.

PFI workers sat on the road in protest against the NIA raid at the party office in Chennai.