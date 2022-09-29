PFI Ban: What Is UAPA And How An Organisation Is Banned Under Law For Terror Activities

AFTER a nationwide crackdown by Central agencies along with states police against radical outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), the Centre on Wednesday declared PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts as an "Unlawful Association", banning them for a period of five years under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

What Is The UAPA?

UAPA lays down definitions and guidelines for identifying an organisation as an "unlawful association" if it engages in a particular sort of activity. If the government finds that an organisation is involved in terrorist activities it can issue a notification designating such organisation as a terrorist organisation.

According to the UAPA Act, "unlawful activity" is not limited to terror activities causing direct violence or attacks, it also includes any activities that endanger the sovereignty or territorial integrity of the nation, undermine its economic stability, or cause disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different reli#31;gious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communi#31;ties in the country.

What Is The Process Of Banning An Organisation?

As per Section 4 of the UAPA Act, after the Union Government declares any organisation as unlawful, its notification must reach the tribunal within 30 days to adjudicate whether or not there is sufficient cause for the move.

The association is then given written notice from the tribunal asking it to provide justification within 30 days as to why it should not be declared unlawful. After this, the tribunal conducts an inquiry and decides the matter within six months.

If the tribunal upholds the ban, the organisation may also file an appeal with the appropriate High Court if it can show the “error” or “perversity" in the tribunal’s order while mentioning that the tribunal disregarded important facts.