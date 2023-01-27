Petty Politics: BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Allegations Of 'Completely Collapsed' Security In Kashmir

AFTER the Congress on Friday called off the Bharat Jodo Yatra, citing security lapses and alleging the security was mishandled and no security personnel were present to control the crowd, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed back at the "Grand Old Party."

Media briefing by Shri @gauravbh at party headquarters in New Delhi. https://t.co/wzRUWDUU1l — BJP (@BJP4India) January 27, 2023

Gaurav Bhatia, the BJP's National Spokesperson, has accused Rahul Gandhi of making attempts to grab national headlines with its ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. He also termed it "cheap and petty politics."

"Rahul Gandhi has developed the habit of making unrestrained allegations. The claims he has made against the Jammu and Kashmir Police and security agencies are all baseless," Bhatia said, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

"With such statements being made by Rahul Gandhi and the Congress, it becomes clear that the Yatra is being carried out to remain in headlines. There was no lapse in the security arrangements, and the same has been underlined by the Kashmir Police. Rahul has to give answer to one question - Why did the organisers not inform the police that a large number of people would be joining the Yatra from Banihal. We know that he has Z+ category cover. Under this, there are several rules, including informing the security agencies about the crowd expected. This is carelessness on the part of the Congress leader," Bhatia said, as quoted by the Hindustan Times.

Bhatia has accused Gandhi of trying to break the morale of personnel and security agencies and has termed it unfortunate.

The Congress leader addressed the media soon after the alleged security lapse and said that he had to cancel his walk today as the police arrangements unfortunately "completely collapsed". He also alleged that the police who were supposed to manage the crowd were nowhere to be seen.

"It's the Jammu and Kashmir administration's responsibility to provide security. I hope security will now be ensured for remaining days of the yatra," Gandhi said, adding, "I had to call off my walk because I can't go against my security people".

Meanwhile, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge said that it is the responsibility of the Government of India to provide security.

"Lapse in Shri @RahulGandhi’s security detail in Jammu & Kashmir during #BharatJodoYatra is disconcerting to say the least. It is GOI’s prime responsibility to provide security. India has already lost two PM’s and scores of leaders & we demand better security for the Yatris," Kharge tweeted.