Petrol Prices In Maharashtra Slashed By Rs 5, Diesel Rates By Rs 3: CM Eknath Shinde

In a massive relief for the common man, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday announced that the newly formed government has decided to reduce the Value Added Tax (VAT) levied on petrol and diesel prices. The prices of petrol have been reduced by Rs 5 per litre, while that of diesel have been slashed by Rs 3 with immediate effect.

This comes after Shinde, who was sworn in as Maharashtra CM earlier this month, chaired a cabinet meeting on Thursday. Shinde, after the cabinet meeting at Mantralaya, said that the decision would entail a burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the state exchequer. Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the decision was part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government's commitment to people's welfare.