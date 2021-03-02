Fuel Prices: Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the third consecutive day today as oil marketing companies have decided to wait and watch the developments in the global oil market.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what could be a relief for the consumers reeling under the rising fuel prices, the Finance Ministry is considering to cut excise duties on petrol and diesel prices to cushion the impact of record-high domestic prices.

According to a report by Reuters, quoting three government officials, the finance ministry is consulting states and oil companies to find the most effective way to lower the tax burden on consumers without giving government revenue a big hit.

"We are discussing ways in which prices can be kept stable. We will be able to take a view of the issue by mid-March," said one of the sources as quoted by Reuters.

A doubling in the price of crude oil over the past 10 months has contributed to record fuel prices in India. But taxes and duties account for roughly 60% of the retail price of petrol and diesel in the country. As the coronavirus pandemic hit economic activity, the government twice raised taxes on petrol and diesel in the last 12 months to boost sagging tax revenues.

The report further stated that the government wants oil prices to stabilise before cutting taxes, as it does not want to be forced to change the tax structure again if the crude prices rise further. "I can't say when we will reduce taxes on fuel, but (the) centre and states have to talk to reduce fuel taxes", Nirmala Sitharaman said in an event.

The high fuel prices have prompted some Indian states to cut state-level taxes on petrol and diesel to rein in prices. Another one of the sources said a decision on fuel taxes may only be made following a meeting of OPEC and major oil producers later this week. "There is an expectation that OPEC+ would agree to ease oil output curbs, we hope oil prices will stabilise after their decision," the source said.

Meanwhile, petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the third consecutive day today as oil marketing companies have decided to wait and watch the developments in the global oil market. With this, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 91.17 a litre and diesel Rs 81.47 a litre in the national capital.

Petrol and diesel prices have been rising continuously since February 9. In the 14 increases since then, prices have gone up by Rs 4.22 per litre for petrol while the diesel rate has risen by Rs 4.34 a litre in Delhi.

In Mumbai, the petrol price is just Rs 2.4 per litre short (Rs 97.57 a litre) of touching the three-digit mark of Rs 100 per litre for the very first time ever. Diesel price in the city is closing on Rs 90 a litre (Rs 88.60 a litre). In all other metros, petrol is over Rs 90 a litre-mark while diesel is well over Rs 80 a litre.

