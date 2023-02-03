Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked By 90 Paise Per Litre In Punjab; Check New Rates Here

THE PUNJAB government on Friday increased the price of petrol and diesel prices by 90 paise. The decision was taken during the state cabinet meeting in Chandigarh.

While responding if any cess has been imposed on petrol and diesel, Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora said, "Cess has been imposed".

Arora was speaking to the reporters after the meeting.

"Because for a long time, the need was felt.. and I think Punjab today needs revenue generation," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

Arora then said that the imposed cess will be 90 paise per litre on petrol and diesel.

As of now, the petrol price in Chandigarh is Rs 96.20 litre. Meanwhile, the cost of one litre diesel is Rs 84.26 per litre. However, once the hike will be imposed, the prices will go up by 90 paise per litre.