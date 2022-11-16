Pet Dog Bites School Boy In Lift Of Noida's Housing Society | Watch

IN YET another incident of dog bites, a school boy was attacked by a dog inside the lift of La Residentia society, Greater Noida on Tuesday.

Reportedly, the child along with his mother was on his way to school. A video of the incident has also been making rounds on social media. In the video, the mother and the boy can be seen accompanied by another man who is standing in the lift with his pet dog.

At first, the mother and his son can be seen standing in the lift. Then the gate opens and another man with his dog enters the lift. The dog meanwhile, attacks the boy and bites his hand before being subdued by its owner.

Reportedly, the boy had to be administered four injections.

Meanwhile, recently there has been a tremendous rise in cases related to dog bites. Earlier, the Noida Authority formulated a policy regarding pet animals amid the recently reported cases of a similar stance.

This morning at La Residentia Greater Noida West! When will dog parents learn to use a muzzle? #dogbite @noidapolice @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/flpYas5qMi — UP-70 (@bakaitpandey) November 16, 2022

According to the guidelines issued by the authority, the owners of the pet have to register their dogs or cats by January 31 of next year or they will have to pay a fine. Furthermore, in case of any mishap caused due to pet dogs or cats a penalty of Rs 10,000 will be imposed.

"In Noida Authority's 207th board meeting, decisions were taken regarding the policy formulation of Noida Authority for stray/pet dogs/pet cats. The policy has been decided by the authority following the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India for Noida region," the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, said in a tweet.

"Sterilization/antirabies vaccination of pet dogs has been made mandatory. In case of violation (from March 1, 2023), provision for imposition of a fine of ₹ 2,000 per month," she said

Meanwhile, several such cases have been registered in the past too. In October, a one-year-old child died after being bitten by a stray dog in Noida's Sector 39.

A few days earlier the incident, a pitbull attacked a 10-year-old child in the Sector 23 area of Raj Nagar, the child had got more than 150 stitches on his mouth and the family members of the child told the municipal corporation to ban these dogs.

(With inputs from agency)