‘Personalised Massage From Rape Accused’: Smriti Irani’s Jibe At AAP Over Satyendar Jain’s Video

UNION Minister Smriti Irani on Friday took a jibe at the Aam Aadmi Party over the video of jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain taking massage from an alleged rapist in Tihar Jail.

"I request women that if they come across any leader or worker of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), ask them what kind of culture they have that their minister who's lodged in Tihar jail is availing services from the rapist of a minor girl," news agency ANI quoted Irani as saying at a rally in Surat.

This came after a CCTV footage, dated September 13, went viral on social media platforms. In the video, Jain was seen lying on his bed while a man, seated next to him administering a massage on his foot.

In another video shared by BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on his official Twitter handle, a man is purportedly seen massaging the Delhi minister's legs and back before proceeding to give him a head massage.

Following the incident, official sources at Tihar jail claimed that Rinku, the prisoner who was administering massage on Jain, was 'not a physiotherapist' but has been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 for allegedly raping a minor.

Ever since the incident came to light, AAP has been at the receiving end of barbs and volleys from the Opposition.

Meanwhile, the videos surfaced 10 days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) accused Jain, arrested in a money laundering case, of getting special treatment inside the Tihar jail.

Jain has been in jail since June. A Delhi court denied his bail application on November 16.

However, AAP refuted the allegations of special treatment, claiming that what is shown in the leaked videos is not 'massage' but 'physiotherapy'.

On November 19, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia claimed that the viral clips purportedly showing Jain being administered a full-body massage, was "treatment for an injury".

(With inputs from ANI)