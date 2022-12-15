'Perpetrators Of Terrorism': EAM S Jaishankar's Veiled Attack On China, Pakistan At UNSC

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday during an open debate at the UN Security Council in a veiled attack on China and Pakistan said that ‘multilateral platforms are being misused to justify and protect perpetrators of terrorism.’

"On the challenge of terrorism, even as the world is coming together with a more collective response, multilateral platforms are being misused to justify and protect perpetrators," he said.

Reiterating UN Secretary-General Antonio Antonio Guterres's calls for multilateralism, he said, "UN Chief has rightly called for 'transforming this moment of crisis into a moment of multilateralism'. But that moment must capture this sense of change, and not remain a prisoner of the past."

"After all, Our Common Agenda and the Summit of the Future will only deliver results, if they respond to the growing calls for reformed multilateralism. Reform is the need of the day. I'm confident that the Global South especially shares India's determination to persevere," added the EAM.

Addressing the powerful 15-nation Council, Mr Jaishankar said that reform is the need of the day.

"All of us are aware that the 'Question of Equitable Representation on and Increase in the Membership of the Security Council' has been on the UNGA agenda for well over the last three decades. While the debate on reforms has meandered aimlessly, the real world meantime has changed dramatically," he said.

External Affairs Minister, Jaishankar said, "We have convened here today for an honest conversation about the effectiveness of multilateral institutions created more than 75 years ago. The question before us is how best they can be reformed, particularly as the need to reform is less deniable with each passing year." The open debate, a signature event held under India's Presidency of the Security Council for the month, was addressed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and President of the 77th session of the General Assembly Csaba Korosi.

EAM Jaishankar said the call for change has been accelerated by growing stresses on the international system that the world has experienced in recent years.

"On the one hand, they have brought out the inequities and inadequacies of the way the world currently functions. On the other, they have also highlighted that a larger and deeper collaboration is necessary to find solutions," he said.

During the COVID pandemic, he said, many vulnerable nations of the Global South got their first vaccines from beyond their traditional sources. "Indeed, the diversification of the global production was itself a recognition of how much the old order had changed," he said.

Underscoring that each one of these examples makes a strong case why it should not be business as usual in the multilateral domain, Mr Jaishankar said, "we not only need to increase stakeholdership but also enhance the effectiveness and credibility of multilateralism in the eyes of the international community and in the eyes of global public opinion. That is the purpose of NORMS" - New Orientation for a Reformed Multilateral System or NORMS.

Mr Jaishankar emphasised that member states from Latin America, Africa, Asia and the Small Island Developing States should have "credible and continuing representation" in the Security Council.