Dehradun | Jagran News Desk: A day after the Supreme Court pulled up the Uttarakhand government over the proposed Dharam Sansad event in Roorkee and asked the state's Chief Secretary to ensure that "no hate speeches are made" at the event, the Haridwar district administration on Wednesday cancelled the event and imposed Section 144 within a 5 km radius of Dada Jalalpur village where the Mahapanchayat by Hindu religious leaders was scheduled to be held.

According to VS Pandey, District Magistrate of Haridwar, no permission was taken to organise the event hence they are restricting all programmes. The district administration has also imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 in Dada Jalalpur village. Meanwhile, VS Pandey informed that 33 people, related to this Hindu Mahapanchayat event, have also been bound down under CrPC 107/16.

"Section 144 has been imposed in Dada Jalalpur and nearby 5 km area. All programs have been restricted. No permission was taken for this programme (Mahapanchayat). 33 people associated with this program have been bound down under CrPC 107/16," said Haridwar District Magistrate VS Pandey.

Uttarakhand | Sec 144 has been imposed in Dada Jalalpur & nearby 5 km area and all programs have been restricted. No permission was taken for this program (Mahapanchayat). 33 people associated with this program have been bound down under CrPC 107/16: Haridwar DM VS Pandey pic.twitter.com/u2RBkSC9pk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 26, 2022

Meanwhile, Haridwar SSP Yogendra Rawat has informed that 33 people including state convenor of Kali Sena, Swami Dineshanand Bharti and his 6 supporters were detained late Tuesday night from the district. They have arrived to prepare for the Mahapanchayat in Roorkee.

"State convener of Kali Sena, Swami Dineshanand Bharti and his 6 supporters, who had arrived to prepare for the Mahapanchayat, were arrested late on Tuesday night", he said.

The administration has denied permission to hold the Mahapanchayat where the issue of recent violence and stone-pelting in the Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar was to be discussed. Violence erupted in the Bhagwanpur area of Haridwar during a religious procession on April 16 when several people were injured. Police have made several arrests in the case.

Meanwhile, the police have also deployed heavy security in the area. Haridwar SSP Yogesh Rawat said, "Around 200 constables and head constables have been deputed in the area. More than 100 Inspectors and Sub Inspectors are also there".

"Besides, we have deputed five companies of PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary). The Supreme Court is looking into the whole thing so we cannot afford to lenient... everything will be done by the book," he added.

The pro-active action by the police and the district administration came after the Supreme Court asked the state's chief secretary to file an affidavit and explain the preventive steps taken so far and no untoward statement will be made at the event. "We are now informing you about an event tomorrow. Take action."

Also Read | 'Despite many judgements...': SC raps Himachal, warns Uttarakhand over hate speeches at Dharam Sansads

It even warned that the Chief Secretary would be asked to be present if the state failed to take preventive steps in view of Dharm Sansad proposed in Roorkee, Uttarakhand. "There is no confidence that such a thing will not happen again. You know what is said at these Dharm Sansad," the bench observed.

"You know what are preventive measures... you will have to do it. And if it still happens, we will ask the Chief Secretary to remain present. We are directing you to take all these steps. You are bound to. You are not doing a favour on us by following the directions," the bench said.

The bench was hearing a plea filed by former High Court judge and senior advocate Anjana Prakash and journalist Qurban Ali seeking an independent probe into the alleged hate speech targeting the Muslim community delivered at the Dharm Sansad in Haridwar and Delhi. Later, an application was filed against a similar event in Himachal Pradesh.



(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan