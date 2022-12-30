People Who Helped Rishabh Pant After Car Crash To Be Honoured Under 'Good Samaritan' Scheme

Pant met with the accident while returning from Delhi to Roorkee as his car collided with the divider on the Narsan border of Roorkee near Hammadpur Jhal

By JE News Desk
Fri, 30 Dec 2022 10:05 PM IST
Minute Read
People Who Helped Rishabh Pant After Car Crash To Be Honoured Under 'Good Samaritan' Scheme
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant (Image Credits: ANI)

PEOPLE who helped cricketer Rishabh Pant after the road accident will be honoured under 'Good Samaritan' scheme of the Government of India, said the DGP of Uttrakhand.

"Haryana Roadways driver and locals who helped cricketer Rishabh Pant after his accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway today will be rewarded under the 'Good Samaritan' scheme of GOI," the DGP was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier in the day, Pant met with a terrific accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Reportedly, he suffered injuries on his back, forehead, and leg.

Meanwhile, Sushil Mann, the bus driver, who helped Pant after the car crash, told NDTV that he didn't know the cricketer as he doesn't watch cricket. He also mentioned that as soon as Pant's car got crashed he put his bus on the side and ran quickly ran towards the divider.

Also Read
Ghulam Nabi Azad Says No Plan To Return To Congress, Calls Report..
Ghulam Nabi Azad Says No Plan To Return To Congress, Calls Report..

"I thought the car would flip under the bus as it was turning over and over before it stopped," he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

"The driver (Pant) was half out of the window. He told me he's a cricketer," Mann said, adding the cricketer asked him to call his mother, whose phone was, however, switched off.

"After removing Rishabh, I quickly searched the car to check if anyone else was there. I took out his blue bag and Rs 7,000-Rs 8,000 rupees from the car and gave it to him in the ambulance," he added.

Also Read
Rahul Gandhi To Be Opposition’s Prime Ministerial Face In 2024 Polls:..
Rahul Gandhi To Be Opposition’s Prime Ministerial Face In 2024 Polls:..

According a statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Pant's mother about his health following the Indian batter's horrific road accident.

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi prayed for the good health and speedy recovery of India batter and tweeted, "Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17," tweeted PM Modi.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.