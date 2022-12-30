People Who Helped Rishabh Pant After Car Crash To Be Honoured Under 'Good Samaritan' Scheme

PEOPLE who helped cricketer Rishabh Pant after the road accident will be honoured under 'Good Samaritan' scheme of the Government of India, said the DGP of Uttrakhand.

"Haryana Roadways driver and locals who helped cricketer Rishabh Pant after his accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway today will be rewarded under the 'Good Samaritan' scheme of GOI," the DGP was quoted as saying by ANI.

People who helped cricketer Rishabh Pant after road accident to be honoured



Haryana Roadways driver and locals who helped cricketer Rishabh Pant after his accident on Delhi-Dehradun Highway today will be rewarded under the 'Good Samaritan' scheme of GOI: Uttarakhand DGP — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) December 30, 2022

Earlier in the day, Pant met with a terrific accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Reportedly, he suffered injuries on his back, forehead, and leg.

Meanwhile, Sushil Mann, the bus driver, who helped Pant after the car crash, told NDTV that he didn't know the cricketer as he doesn't watch cricket. He also mentioned that as soon as Pant's car got crashed he put his bus on the side and ran quickly ran towards the divider.

"I thought the car would flip under the bus as it was turning over and over before it stopped," he was quoted as saying by NDTV.

"The driver (Pant) was half out of the window. He told me he's a cricketer," Mann said, adding the cricketer asked him to call his mother, whose phone was, however, switched off.

"After removing Rishabh, I quickly searched the car to check if anyone else was there. I took out his blue bag and Rs 7,000-Rs 8,000 rupees from the car and gave it to him in the ambulance," he added.

This video is told to be of Rishabh Pant's recent accident in Uttarakhand. Vehicle can be seen on fire and Pant is lying on the ground. @TheLallantop pic.twitter.com/mK8QbD2EIq — Siddhant Mohan (@Siddhantmt) December 30, 2022

According a statement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Pant's mother about his health following the Indian batter's horrific road accident.

The Honorable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji called up Rishabh Pant's family and inquired about his health following his car accident this morning. We thank the Prime Minister for this gesture and his soothing words of assurance. — BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2022

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi prayed for the good health and speedy recovery of India batter and tweeted, "Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17," tweeted PM Modi.