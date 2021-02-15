Posting the matter for four weeks later, the top court bench said that people have "grave apprehension" about the sharing of data.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre and WhatsApp over the new privacy policy introduced by the messaging app in January this year and said that "people value their privacy more than the value of the company which might be in trillions".

Posting the matter for four weeks later, the top court bench -- that included CJI SA Bobde, Justice AS Bopanna and Justice V Ramasubramanian -- said that people have "grave apprehension" about the sharing of data and noted that it is its "duty to protect them".

"We are impressed by Mr Divan's argument that it was proposed before us that a data protection law would be brought into force. Now under this policy, you will share data of Indians. You may be two or three trillion companies but people value their privacy more than money," CJI Bobde said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Meanwhile, the WhatsApp, during the hearing, told the court that Europe has a special law on privacy and it will also follow if India has a similar statute. It also noted that the policy for India is similar to policy applicable in the US, Australia and other countries.

On the other hand, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, said the right to privacy is a fundamental right and they cannot compromised with the privacy of people.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by two college students -- Karmanya Singh Sareen and Shreya Sethi -- who had challenged the WhatsApp's new privacy policy that was brought in January this year.

In their petition, the two had appealed the top court to put a stay on the privacy policy of the popular messaging app as there is "no clarity on when the Data Protection legislation will be passed and brought into effect" in the country.

"In order to protect the rights of crores of citizens of India, till an appropriate regulatory regime is brought into existence by operation of law, it is imperative that this Hon’ble Court prohibits the operation of the new Privacy Policy sought to be made mandatory by WhatsApp," the two said in their petition, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma