People Playing 'Vulgar, Casteist Songs With Double-Meanings' On Festivals To Face Action In Bihar

BIHAR police will now take strict action against those who will play vulgar songs during the Maha Shivratri celebrations, which will continue till Holi in the state. According to a fresh notice by the state police, sent to police officers across all districts, said stern action was advised against those who played songs with casteist and communal overtones.

"All songs that crossed the boundaries of decency would be deemed to be vulgar and evoke action accordingly," Additional Director General of Police (Headquarters), J S Gangwar as quoted by PTI, said.

The advisory states that some Bhojpuri songs include vulgar and offensive language with double meanings, in addition to casteist and sexist remarks which have the potential to disturb harmony and peace in the society. Incidents of such ‘vulgar’ and ‘abusive’ songs have been reported in districts like Siwan and Bhojpur, which led to social unrest in the areas. Both districts are situated at the border of Uttar Pradesh.

"We appeal to the people to play songs which don't hurt the sentiments of any community. We will act if anyone is caught violating our directive," the ADGP said.

"Police personnel will patrol areas in their jurisdiction and keep a close watch on various pandals that come up during the period. It is advisable that people refrain from playing songs that are outright vulgar and hurt sentiments," he added.

Moreover, songs with multiple meanings, a common occurrence in Bhojpuri, which is the most widely spoken dialect in the state, can make the people of the fairer s*x uncomfortable and those accompanying them.

"All should feel free to approach the police if they come across any violation of direction against objectionable songs. Instructions are in place to deal with such complaints, especially during the period between Maha Shivaratri and Holi, quickly and effectively," Gangwar said. The nation is celebrating Mahashivratri today through prayers, fasting, and meditation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the people on the occasion.

(With Agency Inputs.)