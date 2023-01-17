'People Made Me CM Unlike Channi': Bhagwant Mann Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi's 'Remote Control' Jibe

Bhagwant Mann said that little knowledge is always dangerous and that’s what he is proving by issuing baseless statements in Punjab. (Image Credit: ANI.)

PUNJAB Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann gave sharp reactions to Rahul Gandhi's "remote control" jibe saying that "he, who removed Capt Amarinder Singh as CM in two minutes, shouldn't be issuing baseless statements" on Punjab govt's working. CM Mann's fresh retort came a day after Rahul Gandhi, who is in Punjab for Bharat Jodo Yatra, said that CM Mann should not be remote-controlled from Delhi

Hitting back at the "remote control" jibe, Mann pointed out that he is an elected CM, unlike former CM Charanjit Singh Channi who was chosen by the Congress high command. He further said that Rahul Gandhi has no moral right to say anything about democracy or democratic values.

"Rahul ji, it is better if you don't speak rubbish in Punjab. The people of Punjab have made me the CM while Channiji was made by Rahul Gandhi. In just 2 minutes, you had removed the elected CM Captain Saheb from Delhi by insulting him. It is better you don't speak," Mann tweeted in Hindi.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took a swipe at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, saying that he should run the state from Punjab instead of being a "remote control".

"I would like to say to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, that you are the CM of the state, and you should run the state from here. You should not come under Kejriwalji's pressure. You should work independently by listening to the farmers and labourers of the state. You should not be a remote control in the hand of someone else," Rahul said.

Taking a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, Mann said that little knowledge is always dangerous and that’s what he is proving by issuing baseless statements in Punjab. Bhagwant Mann also said that the Congress leader has forgotten that the hands of his family are drenched with the murder of democracy in the country and that the nation will never forgive them for committing this sin.

The Punjab leg of the march began on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib. Today, the yatra has reached the Hoshiarpur district of the state. The yatra took a break on Friday in view of the Lohri festival. On Saturday, the march was suspended for 24 hours in view of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary's death. The MP had suffered a cardiac arrest during the yatra. The march resumed on Sunday afternoon in Jalandhar.