'People Have Spoken': Elon Musk Reinstates Twitter Accounts Of Journalists Amid Massive Backlash

Elon Musk has now reinstated accounts of journalists who, he blames, have doxxed his location. (Image Credit: Twitter)

AMID the global backlash over the suspension of Twitter accounts of journalists, Elon Musk on Saturday announced that he would reinstate the accounts that were suspended. Musk's decision follows a poll he conducted that showed that a majority of the respondents wanted the accounts restored immediately.

"The people have spoken. Accounts who doxxed my location will have their suspension lifted now," Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.

Musk had put out a Twitter poll to seek the opinion of Twitter users on whether he should restore the suspended accounts now or after a week. Close to 59 per cent of the 3.69 million who took part said he should restore the accounts now. However, he still accused these journalists of doxxing his location in the tweet.

The reinstatements came after the unprecedented suspensions evoked stinging criticism from government officials, advocacy groups and journalism organizations from several parts of the globe on Friday, with some saying the microblogging platform was jeopardizing press freedom.

Interestingly, Musk had drawn anger and warnings from the EU and UN following the suspension of the accounts of half a dozen prominent journalists from the New York Times, CNN and the Washington Post. In the past, these journalists have been critical of the new Twitter owner and his takeover of the microblogging site.

This controversy started when Musk on Wednesday suspended a Twitter account by the name of @elonjet. This account tracked the flight routes of his private jet. Musk said that suspending this account was necessary since a car in Los Angeles carrying one of his children was followed by "a crazy stalker". Shortly after, Twitter changed its privacy policy to prohibit the sharing of "live location information."

Some of the journalists had reported on this incident, including tweets linking to the suspended @elonjet account, which Musk said amounted to "assassination coordinates" against him and his family. "Dox" is a term for publishing private information about someone, usually with malicious intent.

The billionaire appeared briefly in a Twitter Spaces audio chat hosted by journalists, which quickly turned into a contentious discussion about whether the suspended reporters had actually exposed Musk's real-time location in violation of the policy. "If you dox, you get suspended. End of story," Musk said repeatedly in response to questions.



(With Agencies Inputs)