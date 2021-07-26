The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her government has formed a two-member inquiry commission to look into allegations of snooping on politicians, officials, and journalists using Israeli spyware Pegasus.

The decision to form a panel was taken at a special cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister during the day. The panel will have retired judges as its members.

"We thought the Centre would form an inquiry commission or a court-monitored probe would be ordered to look into this phone-hacking incident. But the Centre is sitting idle... So we decided to form a 'commission of inquiry' to look into the matter," Banerjee said at a press conference.

Former chief justice of Calcutta High Court Jyotirmay Bhattacharya and ex-Supreme Court judge Madan Bhimrao Lokur are the two members of the government-constituted commission.

"Names of people from West Bengal have figured on the Pegasus target list. The Centre is trying to snoop on everyone. The commission will find out details about this illegal hacking," the CM added.

A massive political row erupted in the country and other parts of the globe after media reports claimed that the Pegasus spyware was used to infiltrate phones and conduct surveillance on political leaders, government officials, and journalists.

Pegasus spyware was developed by the Israeli cyber-arms firm NSO Group that can be covertly installed in your phone to gain access to your personal information. The Pegasus spyware is capable of reading text messages, collecting passwords, tracking calls, tracking location, accessing the target device's microphone and camera, and harvesting any other information from apps. The spyware is meant for governments to use against terrorists to keep surveillance on them. It is a high-end software which is quite expensive for ordinary people to use.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha