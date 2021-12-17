New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a big setback to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed the proceedings of Justice Madan Lokur commission to probe the alleged Pegasus snooping charges. A three-judge bench that included Chief Justice NV Ramana took notice of a plea that pointed out how the commission formed by the West Bengal government was working despite the top court's order to probe the charges by a three-member committee.

"Issue notice. Stay on functioning of (Justice Lokur) commission and all proceedings," the bench, which also included Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli, was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

This comes after a plea was filed by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) 'Global Village Foundation Charitable Trust' that challenged the proceedings of the West Bengal commission.

Meanwhile, the court also issued a notice to the West Bengal government on a plea, which questioned the commission and observed "how can there be a parallel probe?" It asked senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for the West Bengal government, about the oral undertaking given by him that the state would not proceed with the matter.

"Mr Singhvi, what is this? Last time you gave the undertaking. We wanted to record, you said don't record. Again, you started the inquiry," the court said, as reported by news agency IANS.

Following this, Singhvi replied that the West Bengal government cannot control the commission, asking the Supreme Court to pass the orders. "As a state, I can't restrain the commission," he replied.

The apex court on October 27 had appointed a three-member panel of cyber experts to probe the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for surveillance of certain people in India, saying every citizen needs protection against privacy violation and mere invocation of national security by the State does not render the court a mute spectator.

Former Supreme Court judge Lokur and former chief justice of Calcutta High Court Jyotirmay Bhattacharya are the members of the commission of inquiry announced by the West Bengal government last month.

An international media consortium has reported that over 300 verified Indian mobile phone numbers were on the list of potential targets for surveillance using Pegasus spyware.

With inputs from PTI, IANS

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma