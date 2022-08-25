Pegasus Row: Malware Found In 5 Phones But Nothing Suspicious, Says SC After Panel's 'No Help From Govt' Claim

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the there is no conclusive proof of Pegasus spyware. This came after the techincial committee examined 29 phones and .

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, after examining the report by the three-member expert committee remarked that "technical committee says Government of India has not helped it". The court has also hinted that it will consider on how to take the case forward while stating it might also take the report on the website of the court.

The matter was then adjourned for four weeks.

"We are concerned about technical committee 29 phones were given... in 5 phones some malware was found but the technical committee says it cannot be said to be Pegasus. They say it cannot be said to be Pegasus," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

Earlier, The Supreme Court on Friday granted additional time to the three-member Technical Committee to submit its final report with regard to the Pegasus snooping case as it also noted that the interim report of the Committee said it has examined 29 mobile devices suspected of malware infection.

A technical expert committee was set up to look into the allegations of the government allegedly using Israeli software Pegasus to spy on politicians, activists, and journalists had earlier submitted its interim report to the apex court.

The Centre had earlier told the apex court that it was willing to set up a committee of independent experts to examine all aspects of the alleged Pegasus snooping row. It had maintained that what software was used for the interception in the interest of national security can't be open for public debate.

Several pleas were filed before the top court on snooping row by senior journalists N Ram, and Sashi Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas of Communist Marxist Party of India (Marxist) and advocate ML Sharma, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha, RSS ideologue KN Govindacharya.

Journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, SNM Abdi, Prem Shankar Jha, Rupesh Kumar Singh and Ipsa Shatakshi, who are reported to be on the potential list of snoop targets of Pegasus spyware, had also approached the top court along with The Editors Guild of India (EGI) among others. The pleas had sought an inquiry headed by a sitting or retired judge of the top court to investigate into the alleged snooping.

The petition had said that the targeted surveillance using military-grade spyware is an unacceptable violation of the right to privacy which has been held to be a fundamental right under Articles 14, 19 and 21 by the Supreme Court in the KS Puttaswamy case.