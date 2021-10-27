New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that Pegasus snooping is an attempt to crush Indian democracy and termed Supreme Court's step as a "big step". After SC appointed a three-member panel of cyber experts to probe the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Congress Leader said that "Pegasus is an attempt to crush Indian democracy. It is a big step that the Supreme Court has said that they will look into this matter. I am confident that we will get the truth out of this."

During the last Parliament session, we raised the Pegasus issue. Today, SC has given it opinion & supported what we were saying, he recalled.

"We were asking 3 questions -who authorised Pegasus? who was it used against and did any other country have access to information of our people," Rahul asked. He also alleged that Gandhi alleged that only the prime minister or the home minister could have ordered the use of Pegasus spyware.

He added, "We are happy that Supreme Court has accepted to look into the Pegasus issue. We will raise this issue again in Parliament. We will try to have a debate in Parliament. I am sure the BJP will not like to have a debate on this"

"Pegasus was used against CMs, former PMs, BJP's ministers among others. Was PM & HM getting the data obtained through use of Pegasus? If the data of phone tapping of Election Commission, CEC & Opposition leaders are going to PM, then it's a criminal act," He said.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday appointed a three-member panel of cyber experts to probe the alleged use of Israeli spyware Pegasus for surveillance of certain people in India, saying every citizen needs protection against privacy violation and mere invocation of "national security by State" does not render the court a "mute spectator".

Finding material that "prima facie merits consideration", a bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli declined the Centre's plea to appoint an expert panel on its own, saying such a course would violate settled judicial principle against bias.

Three experts on cyber security, digital forensics, networks and hardware were roped in by the Supreme Court to "enquire, investigate and determine" whether Pegasus spyware was used for snooping on citizens and their probe would be monitored by former apex court judge R V Raveendran.

The three-member technical panel, which has been given wide-ranging powers, would comprise eminent experts, Naveen Kumar Chaudhary, Prabaharan P, and Ashwin Anil Gumaste and report to Justice Raveendran.

Posted By: Ashita Singh