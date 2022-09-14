‘Peeping Out Of Clouds’: Railways Shares Mesmerizing Pics of Chenab Bridge; Netizens Amazed

Indian Railways have become an integral part of people's lives, helping them to commute from one state to another. In addition, the Indian Railways constructed the world's highest rail bridge over the Chenab river on August 14. Now, on Wednesday, the Indian Railways took to their official Twitter and shared some stunning photos of the Chenab Bridge. The bridge is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link (USBRL) project.

The bridge is built over the Chenab river in the Kouri area of Reasi district and is in overarch shape. The bridge is a glowing example of an engineering marvel and is the world’s highest railway bridge.

In the pictures shared by the Indian Railways, the Chenab bridge's overarch can be seen peeping out of clouds. In another picture, Sun can be seen shining bright as the bridge appears on the left corner.

Sharing the pictures, the Ministry of Railways wrote, "A sight of the breathtakingly beautiful Chenab Bridge."

Take a look at the pictures here:

A sight of the breathtakingly beautiful Chenab Bridge. pic.twitter.com/qpmaUlApCt — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 13, 2022

As soon as the pictures went online, users on Twitter were stunned by the beauty of the photos. Users appreciated the work of the engineers in making such a beautiful structure.

While one person commented, "What makes it more special is that this is a developmental initiative and not a leisure expenditure! It is taller than the magnificent Eiffel Tower! This is what you call development at its highest peak!" Another wrote, "Absolutely Gorgeous and Amazingly beautiful".

Meanwhile, during the construction of the 1,315-metre-long Chenab Bridge, the team face several challenges, and a few among them was the harsh terrain and weather conditions.

The bridge has been built 359 metres above the river bed level, and the structural steel which is used in the bridge can sustain minus 10 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius of harsh weather.