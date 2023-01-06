Pee-Gate Incident: Delhi Women's Panel Issues Notice To Delhi Police, DGCA And Air India, Demands Arrest Of Accused

A drunk man had urinated on a woman on an Air India onboard flight in November. (Image: ANI)

DELHI Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal on Friday issued a notice to the Delhi Police, demanding arrests in the recent incidents of drunk men urinating on women on flights. She also issued notice to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Air India.

In November last year, a man allegedly urinated on an elderly woman co-passenger during a New York-Delhi flight. The shocking incident occurred on November 26 when the flight was on its way from John F Kennedy international airport in New York to Delhi. The inebriated male passenger allegedly urinated on an elderly woman and flashed his private parts.

The drunk man who urinated on a co-passenger in the business class has been identified as Shekhar Mishra. He is a businessman from Mumbai.

"Recent incidents of drunk men urinating on women on flights are extremely disgusting and shameful. It is shocking to note that the accused haven't been arrested yet. Simply banning the person isn't enough. I am issuing notices to Delhi Police, DGCA & Air India in the matter," Maliwal, as quoted by ANI said.

In the notice, Maliwal described the incidents as 'extremely disturbing and serious.' She demanded relevant information from the Delhi Police, DGCA and Air India latest by 12 pm on January 10.

Meanwhile, on the two Air India passenger urination cases, the DGCA has issued show-cause notices to the Accountable Manager, Director of In-Flight Services, Air India and the pilots and cabin crew members of November 26 flight as to why enforcement action should not be taken against them for non-discharge of their duties.

Investigations into the two cases have been initiated by the concerned authorities and both passengers have been sought to be put on the 'no-fly-list'.

In the latest development in the matter, Air India flight, CEO of airlines Campbell Wilson has asked the staff to report any improper behaviour on aircraft to authorities at the earliest even if the concerned matter appears to have been resolved.

(With ANI Inputs)