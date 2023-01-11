Pee-Gate 2.0: Man Arrested For Urinating At Delhi Airport's T3 Terminal, Released On Bail

AFTER Air India pee-gate controversies, another incident came to light from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, where a 39-year-old man was arrested for allegedly urinating at a gate in the departure area of terminal-3 at the IGI Airport, police, as quoted by news agency ANI said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Jauhar Ali Khan, a resident of Bihar. On Sunday around 5:30 pm, the police received information that a person urinated publicly at gate number 6 in the departure area of terminal 3 of the IGI Airport, a senior police officer, quoted by news agency PTI said. Following this, the accused was arrested, however, he was later released the same day on a bail bond, the police said

One Jauhar Ali Khan, scheduled to depart from Delhi on a flight to Dammam was urinating publically in front of departure gate 6 at IGI Airport T3 on Jan 8. Khan, who seemed to be inebriated, also abused passengers. He was arrested & later released on a bail bond: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

The accused Jauhar Ali Khan was scheduled to depart from Delhi on a flight to Dammam in Saudi Arabia on January 8. The police said the accused who seemed to be inebriated, also abused the other passengers there. He created a nuisance by screaming and abusing people around him, it was further alleged.

On the complaint, the police had registered a case under sections 294 and 510 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the IGI Airport police station.

Earlier, one drunken man, identified as Shankar Mishra was apprehended for allegedly urinating on the seat of an elderly woman co-passenger in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year. Acting upon the incident, Delhi police registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint by the 70-year-old elderly passenger.

The accused was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday. A court later sent him to judicial remand for 14 days. Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday issued a show cause notice to the Accountable Manager of Air India over the two incidents of passenger misbehaviour -- on the New York-Delhi flight and the AI-142 flight from Paris to New Delhi in December, last year.