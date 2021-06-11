COVID-19 Vaccination: The government had issued a new guideline last month allowing third-party apps to offer vaccine bookings to make the process easier and more accessible.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Paytm, Infosys, MakeMyTrip, and other 12 companies have sought approval from the central government to provide the facility of online booking for COVID-19 vaccination, said CoWIN chief RS Sharma.

Following this, a total of around 15 companies and state agencies including Indian healthcare giants Apollo and Max and online pharmacy 1mg have asked for permission to offer vaccine booking.

Some of these companies have huge popularity amongst the Indian users which can be used to make the booking of the COVID-19 vaccine more convenient. The digital payment app Paytm has more than 100 million monthly active users and MakeMyTrip has 12 million users. Their popularity can be made use of particularly for citizens who struggle with the unfamiliar government app.



"It will work in favour of the country, the union of all the entities is better than just one individual platform," Sharma said.



Commenting on the news the CEO of MakeMyTrip Rajesh Magow said that the company wanted to help people book their vaccination slots. They will also allow downloading of the vaccination certificate if approved. 1mg has also confirmed that it is waiting for government approval.

Praising the government’s vaccination portal Sharma also said that at least three African nations - Zambia, Nigeria, and Malawi – have enquired about using CoWIN for their own vaccination drives.

Meanwhile, only 3.5 per cent of India's 1.3 billion population has been fully immunised against the COVID-19. The government is ramping up its inoculation drive to vaccinate the entire country by December end. Experts have suggested that decentralizing the booking of vaccination could help in reaching the masses.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the government released a new update that allows the applicant to make corrections in the name, date of birth or any other mistakes on their CoWIN vaccination certificate.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha