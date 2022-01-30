New Delhi | Jagran New Desk: People across India are observing Marty's Day also known as Shaheed Diwas today (January 30). The day also marks the 74th death anniversary of Father of Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse during the evening prayers. People pay homage to all those freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for India’s independence.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi, all the leading political leaders paid their tributes to the Father of the Nation.The central government has directed all the states and Union territories to observe two minutes of silence on January 30 in the memory of martyred freedom fighters.

"Remembering Bapu on his Punya Tithi. It is our collective endeavour to further popularise his noble ideals," PM Modi tweeted

"Today, on Martyrs’ Day, paying homage to all the greats who courageously safeguarded our nation. Their service and bravery will always be remembered," he added.

महात्मा गांधी जी ने हर भारतीय के हृदय में स्वदेशी, स्वभाषा और स्वराज की अलख जगाई। उनके विचार और आदर्श सदैव हर भारतवासी को राष्ट्रसेवा के लिए प्रेरित करते रहेंगे।



“When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time they can seem invincible but in the end, they always fall. Think of it always.”



भारतीय स्वाधीनता आंदोलन के महानायक, सत्य व अहिंसा के पुजारी, राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी जी को उनकी पुण्यतिथि पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि।



राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गाँधी जी का महान व्यक्तित्व, उनके विचार और आदर्श आज भी हम सबको एक बेहतर भारत के निर्माण के लिए प्रेरित करते हैं।



"मेरा धर्म सत्य और अहिंसा पर आधारित है। सत्य मेरा भगवान है, अहिंसा उसे पाने का साधन।"



सत्य व अहिंसा के अद्वितीय अस्त्र से हर हृदय को जीत लेने वाले साबरमती के संत, श्रद्धेय बापू के शहीदी दिवस पर विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि!



Mahatma Gandhi tried to build the unity of the nation, and he also taught the lesson of non-violence to Indian citizens. Mahatma Gandhi was the one who initiated the famous Non-Cooperation, Quit India, and numerous other movements. The main aim behind the moment was to free the nation from British rule without shedding any blood.

