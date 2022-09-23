PayCM Posters Row: Congress’ Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah Detained For Pasting Posters Against CM Bommai

BENGALURU police on Friday detained Congress leaders DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and Randeep Singh Surjewala after they were seen pasting 'PayCM' posters on a wall under its campaign against what they called the “40% government”. The PayCM posters, targeting chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, were seen in Bengaluru earlier this week and drew sharp reactions from the BJP.

After being detained, former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said, “Yes, this ('PayCM' poster protest) will continue in the entire state. This is a campaign by the Congress party against this "40% corruption government.” ANI reported.

Earlier, Karnataka police also detained five Congress workers. The arrested are identified as B. R. Naidu, KPCC social media former chairman and Gagan Yadav, a resident of Devadandra in K. R. Puram in Bengaluru, Pavan, Sanjay, and Vishwanath.

CM Bommai responded to the 'PayCM' poster controversy and refuted all the allegations against him calling them “politically motivated”.

Earlier this week, resembling the electronic wallet Paytm, posters of "PayCM' with Bommai's photo surfaced in parts of Bengaluru city. The QR code has a picture of Bommai in the center with the message "40 per cent accepted here."

The development comes in the middle of an intense campaign against the state government by Congress, which charged it with corruption in awarding public contracts and recruitment to government jobs.

Rubbishing the allegations, the chief minister said many scams had surfaced during the tenure of the Congress. “No allegations are true. They've given no evidence. It's all politically motivated. I've challenged them to produce proofs. During their (Congress) tenure, there were many scams that should be inquired. QR code ('PayCM') is an evil design,” Bommai said, as quoted by ANI.

Earlier, Bommai termed the Congress’s campaign as a conspiracy to tarnish his as well as Karnataka's reputation. "This is a systematic campaign not only to tarnish the State's image but also of my image. Instructions have been given to the authorities concerned to immediately book a case. The government will make efforts to put an end to any attempts made to tarnish the image of Karnataka", he said.