These camps have been organised due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic in the country and the subsequent restrictions imposed on large gatherings to contain the spread of the deadly pathogen.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In wake of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent restrictions on gathering of a large crowd, the Mango Electricity Division provided the facility of depositing electricity bills by sending ATP vans in rural areas. This camp has been organised for the second consecutive day on Saturday. During the camp, people can also file a complaint regarding any power cut problem which will be registered accordingly and resolved immediately.

Detailing about the camp and ATP Vans stationed by the Mango Electricity Division, Vishal Kumar, Executive Engineer of Mango, as quoted by Dainik Jagran said, the ATP vans have been stationed at different rural areas in the district. He said that people can pay their electricity bills through these vans and also can complain about their electricity problems. An Assitant Electrical Engineer, Junior Electrical Engineer and Accountant will be present with the vans to solve the problems of the people.

Vishal Kumar said that villagers don't have to go to far places in city areas to pay their electricity bills and will also not have to wait in long queues to submit their electricity bill and can pay the amount through the ATP Vans stationed in the camps. Kumar said that people can avail this facility from 10 am to 4 pm on Saturday.

Know where the camp will take place

- Beltand Market

- Jala

- Diggi

- Bhula

- Bangoi

- Bariyada

- Chunidih

- Bodam Market

Earlier on Friday, a similar camp was organised where ATP vans were stationed to help the consumers in rural areas to pay their electricity bills. These camps have been organised due to the prevailing coronavirus pandemic in the country and the subsequent restrictions imposed on large gatherings to contain the spread of the deadly pathogen.

Posted By: Talib Khan