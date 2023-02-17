‘Patronise Radicalised Elements’: Asaduddin Owaisi Slams BJP Over Bhiwani Twin Murder

AIMIM chief and Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday termed the Bhiwani incident in Haryana as "inhuman" in which the charred skeletons of two persons were found in a burnt car, and has hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that these alleged radicalised elements will turn against the party in times to come.



Owaisi alleged the Gau Rakshak gang is enjoying patronage of the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) was behind the incident.



"This is an inhuman killing of Junaid and Nasir by a so-called 'Gau-Rakshak' gang. These people are supported by BJP and RSS. These elements radicalised by BJP will turn against them tomorrow. Centre and the BJP government in Haryana should not protect and patronise such elements," said the AIMIM chief.



The Haryana Police, on Thursday morning, recovered two charred skeletons inside an SUV car in Haryana's Bhiwani district. A case has been registered against five cow vigilantes, one of whom is Monu Manesar, Bajrang Dal's Manesar area convener. The bodies of the deceased were sent for DNA testing in order to determine their identities.



Accusing the BJP of supporting the "Gau Rakshak Gang," the Hyderabad MP said the BJP is promoting "radicalised" elements.



"BJP is actively promoting such radicalised elements who in the garb of being 'Gau-Rakshaks' are killing people and indulging in extortion. They should stop promoting such people," he added.



Owaisi further hauled the governing BJP on coals and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to "speak about this incident".



He said, "I condemn in the strongest words the killing of Junaid and Nasir by an organised gang in Haryana. One Monu named in the incident is patronised by the BJP government in Haryana. They are responsible for this incident. Will Prime Minister and Home Minister speak on this incident?."



Monu Manesar, a member of the Bajrang Dal and the alleged main accused in the case, denied any involvement and claimed that an attempt had been made to defame his organization.



"My team and I have nothing to do with this incident. Police must probe to find the real culprits. Our organization should not be defamed by dragging it into this. Whatever claims are being spread on social media are absolutely wrong," Monu said.



Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday condemned the incident where the charred skeletons of two Bharatpur residents were found in a car in Haryana. Gehlot assured strict action against the perpetrators. He added that one accused has been taken into custody and that the search is on for the remaining accused.



"The killing of two people, residents of Bharatpur's Ghatmika, in Haryana is condemnable. Rajasthan and Haryana Police are taking action in coordination. Rajasthan Police has been directed to take strict action," said Gehlot in a tweet (roughly translated from Hindi).



(With Inputs from ANI)