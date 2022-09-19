Patra Chawl Scam: Sanjay Raut's Judicial Custody Extended By 14 Days; Hearing On Bail Plea On Sept 21

PMLA Court extended Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days. He was arrested by the ED on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment project of Patra Chawl.

By Radha Basnet
Mon, 19 Sep 2022 04:00 PM IST
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (ANI File Photo)

A Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut by 14 days till October 3 in connection with the alleged Patra Chawl redevelopment scam case.

The next hearing on his bail plea will now be held on Wednesday (September 21). Following the court's directive, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also handed over the chargesheet in the money laundering case to Sanjay Raut.

Earlier on September 17, the ED opposed the bail application of Shiv Sena MP, stating that he has played a major role in the money-laundering case related to the Patra Chawl scam case.

While opposing the bail plea of Sanjay Raut, ED has levelled several allegations against Sanjay Raut.

"The role of Sanjay Raut's proxy and confidant Praveen Raut has been comprehensively brought out in the supplementary charge sheet filed on September 15, 2022. In order to avoid trial, Sanjay Raut has been operating behind the curtains and Praveen Raut being his frontman," ED statement said.

ED officials raided the Shiv Sena leader's home on July 31, and after detaining and questioning him for several hours, arrested him on August 1.

After being in the ED's custody initially, the Shiv Sena leader was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on August 8. However, on August 22, a special PMLA court extended Raut's custody till September 5 which was again extended till September 19.

In April this year, the ED had attached immovable properties worth Rs 11.15 crore, including a flat at Dadar, held by Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha.

In June, Raut was summoned by ED in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam. 

