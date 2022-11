SHIV Sena (Uddhav Thackeray Faction) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday was granted bail by a PMLA court in Mumbai after three months of his arrest in the Patra Chawl Land Scam case. The Enforcement Directorate earlier in August arrested the fire-brand leader on charges of alleged irregularities in funds allotted for the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in Mumbai.