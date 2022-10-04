Patra Chawl Land Scam Case: Sanjay Raut's Judicial Custody Extended Till Oct 10

SHIV Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody has been extended till October 10 in connection with the alleged Patra Chawl redevelopment scam case. The next hearing on his bail plea will be held on the same day. Earlier, a Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Court extended the judicial custody of Raut by 14 days till October 3.

After being in the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s custody initially, the Shiv Sena leader Raut who is being probed in connection with the re-development of Mumbai's Patra Chawl, was sent to judicial custody for 14 days on August 8. On 22 August, a special PMLA court extended Raut's custody till September 5 which has now been further extended till October 10. The ED officials raided the Shiv Sena leader's home on July 31, and after detaining and questioning him for several hours, arrested him on August 1.

On June 28 this year, Sanjay Raut was summoned by the ED in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam. The MP's wife Varsha Raut was also summoned by the central agency after the ED officials raided the Shiv Sena leader's home.

ED has levelled several allegations against Raut. "The role of Sanjay Raut's proxy and confidant Praveen Raut has been comprehensively brought out in the supplementary charge sheet filed on September 15, 2022. In order to avoid trial, Sanjay Raut has been operating behind the curtains and Praveen Raut being his frontman," ED statement said.

According to sources, ED officials seized Rs 11.50 lakhs unaccounted cash from his residence during the raids. In April this year, the ED had attached immovable properties worth Rs 11.15 crore, including a flat at Dadar, held by Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha and eight land parcels at Kihim near Alibag, jointly held by the latter with Swapna Patkar.





(With ANI Inputs)