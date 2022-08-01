Patra Chawl Case: Trouble Mounts For Sanjay Raut As Police Register FIR Against Him For Threatening Witness

Trouble mounter for Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday after a first information report (FIR) was registered against him for allegedly threatening Swapna Patkar, the wife of his close aide Sujit Patkar. Swapna is a key witness in the Patra Chawl land scam case in which Raut was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday night.

According to news agency ANI, the case has been registered at the Vakola police station in Mumbai under sections 504,506, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An audio clip has also gone viral in which Raut can be heard allegedly threatening Swapna.

Raut's Mumbai residence was raided by the ED on Sunday after he missed the summons twice. He was later arrested after over six hours of questioning at the ED's zonal office in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate. Officials said the Rajya Sabha MP was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as he was not cooperating in the probe.

According to ED officials, the central probe agency has also seized Rs 11.50 lakhs unaccounted cash from Raut's residence in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.

However, the senior Sena leader has called the case bogus and said that he "he won't be cowed down". "False charges and documents are being framed against people. All of this is being done to weaken Shiv Sena and Maharashtra. Sanjay Raut won't be cowed down. I will not leave the party," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

On June 28 this year, Sanjay Raut was summoned by the ED in connection with the prevention of the money laundering case pertaining to the Rs 1,034 crore Patra Chawl land scam. Refusing to join the probe and citing the Monsoon Session of Parliament as a reason for not joining the probe, he had then dared the probe agency to arrest him. Later, he reached the ED office.

The ED, which took Pune-based businessman Avinash Bhosale into custody earlier in connection with the DHFL-Yes Bank case, wants to grill Raut in this matter too, as per sources. They claimed that Patra Chawl case of ED is also linked to the DHFL case. In April, the ED provisionally attached assets worth over Rs 11.15 crore of Raut's wife Varsha Raut and two of his associates as part of this investigation.