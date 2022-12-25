Patna Schools To Remain Shut From December 26 To 31 As Cold Wave Grips City

AS winter chills grip Bihar, schools in Patna will remain closed for students up to class 8 from December 26 to December 31, said the District Magistrate of Patna, Dr Chandrashekhar Singh.

"Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department, Bihar, Patna's letter dated 23.12.2022 vide letter 1997 dated - 23.12.2022 conveying the request of public representatives, children's advocates and primary/secondary teachers' unions to close schools due to increasing cold and cold wave in the state Instructions have been received to take decisions according to the prevailing local circumstances," read the official notification by the government.

"In view of the possibility of adverse effect on the health and life of the children due to the falling temperature in the district and especially in the morning all the government and private schools, dated 26.12.2011 is closed till 31.12.2022," the notification added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Delhi government said that all the government schools will remain closed during winter vacations starting from January 1 to January 15, 2023. However, 'remedial classes' will be held for classes IX to XII from January 2 to January 14, 2023.

"All the government schools under the Directorate of Education will remain closed during Winter break/Vacation from 1st January 2023 to 15th January 2023. However, to revise the syllabus and to enhance the learning level/Academic performance of the students, Remedial classes will be held for classes IX to XII. These classes will enable the students in revising the basic concepts of the subjects from examination point of view," read the official notice.