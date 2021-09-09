Former MLA of Bihar gets water filled in his car tank instead of fuel. Two days after the incident demands automobile fuel check across the state alleging is for larger interest. Scroll to know more

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Fuel prices are on fire, but people are still buying the expensive petrol to run their vehicles. We have heard people complaining about the prices of fuel but in Patna, CPIM leader Birender Singh has complained about getting water filled in his car's tank instead of fuel. The leader on Wednesday has demanded a fuel check across Bihar just two days after the incident of a petrol pump in East Champaran.

Birendra Gupta demanding the fuel check alleged that this automobile fuel check is for the greater good and will help common people from any fuel rampant. The one-time MLA, of West Champaran’s Sikta assembly, told HT that, “After very little fuel left in the tank, I got it filled at a fuel near Mehsi (in East Champaran). But it stopped running after moving for hardly 500 metres. A mechanic found water filled in the tank.

"The incident happened with Birender Gupta when he was on his way to Bihar's capital Patna from Sikta. “It has left none in doubt that adulteration in automobile fuel has become rampant in Bihar. The plight of common people can be anybody’s guess in a state where an [former] MLA is not spared by the fuel dispensers, " the politician added.

Birender Gupta highlighted how this act of tainting fuel has become rampant in Bihar and if a former MLA is looted then anyone can. Fossil fuel prices in India are high, like petrol in different cities ranges between Rs 90 to 100 while diesel prices range between Rs 80 to 90 per litre.

Posted By: Ashita Singh